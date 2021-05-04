Fashion designers Anand Bhushan, Rimzim Dadu end association with Kangana Ranaut following actor's Twitter suspension
Anand Bhushan said that all social media posts where his brand was associated with Kangana Ranaut will be taken down: “We as a brand do not support hate speech”
Following actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspension, fashion designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu have decided to end their collaborations with the National award-winning actress.
Pledging to never collaborate with the actress in the future, Bhushan declared that all the pictures associating his brand with Ranaut will be removed with immediate effect. In his post, he added, “We as a brand do not support hate speech (sic)”.
Read his post here
— Anand Bhushan (@AnandBhushan) May 4, 2021
— Anand Bhushan (@AnandBhushan) May 4, 2021
Dadu announced that she is removing all posts of past collaborations with Ranaut. Just like Bhushan, she has also decided never to associate with the Queen actor in the future. Swara Bhaskar welcomed the move and praised the designers for 'calling out hate speech.'
Pleasantly surprised to see this! Kudos to you @AnandBhushan & #RimzimDadu for calling out hate speech and incitement to genocide in a direct manner! Stand tall you guys! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/G1Gd82bbmL — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 4, 2021
Earlier today, Kanganat’s Twitter account was permanently suspended after she posted controversial comments on the recent West Bengal post-poll violence. Twitter released a statement revealing that the account suspension has been done due to the repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically their hateful conduct policy and abusive behaviour policy.
After the suspension of her account, Ranaut commented, “Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema”.
