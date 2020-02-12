Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away at 59; Padma Shri awardee's family confirms death

Noted fashion designer and Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks passed away on 12 February at his Goa residence, confirm his family members. According to a report by News18.com, he died at his Colvale home due to a cardiac arrest.

The Fashion Design Council Of India took to Twitter to pay their tribute:

FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country’s iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks.

The fashion fraternity lost a legend today.

Wendell, we will miss you. pic.twitter.com/AFFUVu9UcD — FDCI (@fdciofficial) February 12, 2020

Apart from being a giant in the fashion and lifestyle industry, Rodricks was an advocate for queer rights and environmental issues in India. He is credited with revolutionising Indian fashion and promoting it globally. A revivalist in his own way and also a keen art patron and promoter of Goan talent, Rodricks has lent his support to local education, cultural associations, the Red Cross and the Alliance Francaise in Goa.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014 and was a recipient of Chevalier de I'Ordre des Arts et Lettres (Knight of the order of arts and letters) in 2015.

Born on 28 May 1960, in a Goan Catholic family, Rodricks embarked upon his journey in fashion by designing for Garden Vareli, Lakmé Cosmetics and DeBeers. He came out and married Jerome Marrel in a civil ceremony in Paris in 2002.

Rodricks made his mark in the fashion industry with his first collection from Goa that earned him the title 'Guru of Minimalism'. He was also the first Indian designer to be part of the world's largest garment fair IGEDO 1995 in Germany. He also promoted khadi in the world's largest organic fair, BioFach 2011 in Germany.

After years of research, Rodricks transformed his 450-year-old ancestral home into the Moda Goa Museum and Research Centre – a museum dedicated to Goan costumes, the first of its kind in the world. The museum has a collection of statues, furniture, photos, costumes, jewellery and other accessories.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 20:32:47 IST