Farid Sabri and his brother Amin Sabri lent their voices to several popular Hindi film songs, besides gaining prominence through their performances in India and abroad.

Qawwali singer Farid Sabri of the renowned musical duo 'Sabri Brothers' from Rajasthan passed away on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Jaipur.

He was reportedly admitted to the facility on Tuesday night due to sudden deterioration in his condition, as the singer was allegedly suffering from pneumonia for the past few days. Sabri was 58.

According to an ABP report, his brother, singer Amin Sabri confirmed that Farid had not tested positive for COVID-19 , but was suffering from lung infection and kidney ailments, besides being diabetic. Doctors have confirmed the same.

The singer was cremated at the Miskin Shah Cemetery, after his body was taken to the Sabris' ancestral place of Mathura Walon ki Haveli in Jaipur.

The Sabri Brothers, born to qawwali singer Saeed Sabri, hail from Jaipur's Ramganj. They gained prominence through their performances both in India and abroad. Farid Sabri had also sung a couple of popular Hindi film songs. He collaborated with his father, Lata Mangeshkar and Suresh Wadkar on the song 'Der na ho jaye' for the film Henna (1991).

Farid and Amin had also lent their voices to the song ‘Ek mulakat zaruri hai sanam' from the movie Sirf Tum (1999), besides singing in films such as Pardes (1997) and Yeh Dil Aashiqaana (2002).