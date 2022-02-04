Farhan, Shibani Dandekar to get married in February, confirms Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar said that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will have a court marriage on 21 February, followed by an intimate ceremony for friends and family
After several weeks of speculation on Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding, Farhan's father, lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar seem to have confirmed it finally.
According to a report in Bombay Times, he confirmed that Farhan and Shibani will have a court marriage on 21 February, followed by an intimate ceremony which will be attended by their close friends and family at their Khandala home.
Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, he said, “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair." He also added that the wedding invitations haven't been sent out yet.
Farhan and Shibani reportedly started dating in 2018 and often share photos of each other on social media.
Farhan, who last appeared in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, will soon return to direction with Jee Le Zaraa. The film is set to star Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
