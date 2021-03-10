Farhan Akhtar's boxing drama Toofaan to release on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May, makers announce with new poster
Toofaan also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal in supporting roles.
Farhan Akhtar's sports drama Toofaan will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May, the makers announced with a new poster today. The still features a ripped Akhtar in a boxing ring.
Toofaan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who previously collaborated with the actor for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Akhtar will be joined by Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal in supporting roles.
IT'S OFFICIAL... FARHAN AKHTAR: #TOOFAAN PREMIERES ON AMAZON... #Toofaan - which reunites #FarhanAkhtar and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after #BhaagMilkhaBhaag - premieres 21 May 2021 on #Amazon... OFFICIAL POSTERS... pic.twitter.com/Hf5019nJZi
Mehra spoke about collaborating with Akhtar once again in a statement, "After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely."
The film is produced by produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Mehra and Akhtar
