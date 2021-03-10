Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar's boxing drama Toofaan to release on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May, makers announce with new poster

Toofaan also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal in supporting roles.

FP Staff March 10, 2021 13:16:09 IST
Farhan Akhtar's boxing drama Toofaan to release on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May, makers announce with new poster

Farhan Akhtar's sports drama Toofaan will have an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May, the makers announced with a new poster today. The still features a ripped Akhtar in a boxing ring.

Toofaan is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who previously collaborated with the actor for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Akhtar will be joined by Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal in supporting roles.

Here is the new still 

Mehra spoke about collaborating with Akhtar once again in a statement, "After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely."

The film is produced by produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Mehra and Akhtar

Updated Date: March 10, 2021 13:16:09 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Shreya Ghoshal announces she is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya
Entertainment

Shreya Ghoshal announces she is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya

"Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives," Shreya Ghoshal wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan to undergo surgery due to a 'medical condition', actor shares on his blog
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan to undergo surgery due to a 'medical condition', actor shares on his blog

In a one-line, cryptic message on his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote he is going through some medical condition that has necessitated surgery.

Alia Bhatt launches production house Eternal Sunshine, shares company's logo on social media
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt launches production house Eternal Sunshine, shares company's logo on social media