Farhan Akhtar trains for Toofan

Farhan Akhtar, who will star as a pugilist in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, shared a clip of him training for the role. Farhan last collaborated with Mehra on Olympian athlete Milkha Singh sports biographical drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013. The film will go on floors sometime this year.

Kajol reminisces about working on Ishq

Kajol shared a throwback picture from the sets of her 90s blockbuster film, Ishq and reminisced about a time when there were no vanity vans and the actors had to shoot “heat rain or shine”. Ishq, directed by Indra Kumar, released in 1997. Kajol will soon share screen space with Ajay Devgn in the period drama Tanhaji.

Kaley Cuoco wishes The Big Bang Theory co-stars Johnny Galecki and Kunal Nayyar on their birthday

After nearly 300 episodes, the cast of The Big Bang Theory recently bid goodbye to the long-running sit com after filming the series finale. Johnny Galecki and Kunal Nayyar, who had their birthdays on 30 April, spent the day shooting the final episode. To celebrate the occasion, Kaley Cuoco penned a heartfelt birthday note for her co-stars.

Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran's green screen picture sparks collab rumours



Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran sparked rumors of a collaboration when they posted pictures of themselves in front of a green screen. A number of reports in the media are speculating that a single will drop in two weeks. They last worked together when Sheeran wrote Bieber’s hit 'Love Yourself'.

Robert Downey Jr hosts lunch for MCU women

Robert Downey Jr shared a throwback photo from a lunch he hosted for all the women of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Evangeline Lilly (Hope Pym) were present. Some of the women were even seen in their character costumes.

