Farhan Akhtar trains for Toofan, Kajol's throwback picture from Ishq: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
Farhan Akhtar trains for Toofan
Farhan Akhtar, who will star as a pugilist in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, shared a clip of him training for the role. Farhan last collaborated with Mehra on Olympian athlete Milkha Singh sports biographical drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013. The film will go on floors sometime this year.
Kajol reminisces about working on Ishq
View this post on Instagram
Throwback to Ishq..... Big phones, sitting on set all day coz we had no vans and the rooms were too far away to keep going to and we still worked 14 hours heat rain or shine ... and looked good . All nineties people agree ? What say @ajaydevgn @iamsrk @_aamirkhan @iamjuhichawla
A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on
Kajol shared a throwback picture from the sets of her 90s blockbuster film, Ishq and reminisced about a time when there were no vanity vans and the actors had to shoot “heat rain or shine”. Ishq, directed by Indra Kumar, released in 1997. Kajol will soon share screen space with Ajay Devgn in the period drama Tanhaji.
Kaley Cuoco wishes The Big Bang Theory co-stars Johnny Galecki and Kunal Nayyar on their birthday
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to two people I’ve shared the last 12 birthdays with! How incredible to spend it together shooting our final episode tonight! Just wow @sanctionedjohnnygalecki I love you tv husband & @kunalkarmanayyar you are a light ,my friend ... cheers to you both!! This one will for sure be unforgettable
After nearly 300 episodes, the cast of The Big Bang Theory recently bid goodbye to the long-running sit com after filming the series finale. Johnny Galecki and Kunal Nayyar, who had their birthdays on 30 April, spent the day shooting the final episode. To celebrate the occasion, Kaley Cuoco penned a heartfelt birthday note for her co-stars.
Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran's green screen picture sparks collab rumours
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on
Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran sparked rumors of a collaboration when they posted pictures of themselves in front of a green screen. A number of reports in the media are speculating that a single will drop in two weeks. They last worked together when Sheeran wrote Bieber’s hit 'Love Yourself'.
Robert Downey Jr hosts lunch for MCU women
Robert Downey Jr shared a throwback photo from a lunch he hosted for all the women of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Evangeline Lilly (Hope Pym) were present. Some of the women were even seen in their character costumes.
Updated Date: May 02, 2019 17:11:26 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.