Farhan Akhtar responds to Milkha Singh's praise of actor's look in Toofaan: Your words of appreciation mean the world

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh is all praise for actor Farhan Akhtar after watching the teaser of the upcoming sports drama Toofaan and said he is looking forward to the film. Singh also praised the actor's muscular physique for his role of a boxer

Farhan responded to Singh's praise in a tweet

Thank you so much Milkha-ji 🙏🏽❤️ .. you are an inspiration to us all and your words of appreciation mean the world to me. ⁦@JeevMilkhaSingh⁩ https://t.co/q2lXrpB6T6 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 23, 2021

"I loved Farhan's look in the Toofaan teaser. He has made a wonderful physique for the role of a boxer. My best wishes are with Farhan and Rakeysh. I will surely watch Toofaan. I hope they make many more sports films in future," Singh told PTI in an interview.

The 91-year-old Padma Shri recipient, who missed an Olympic medal by a whisker at the 1960 Games, revealed Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was the first film he watched since the 1960s and remembered that people used to tell him that Akhtar looked exactly like him in the movie.

"When Bhaag Mikha Bhaag was released, no matter where I went — Australia, England or Canada, people around the world used to say Farhan is Milkha Singh's ditto copy. I even went to see Farhan train during the film's making and saw him run 100 metres in 11 seconds! He was not a professional athlete, but he trained hard to become one," Singh, who is also fondly called the 'Flying Sikh', added.

Toofaan marks the second collaboration for Akhtar and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who previously brought Singh's life story to the big screen in the 2013 biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film, starring Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)