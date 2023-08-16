The casting of Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 has garnered mixed responses on social media. Amid this, talking to BBC Asian Network, Farhan Akhtar said, “I’m just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also, as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous. You know about the thing that you’re filling some big shoes. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh Khan did it and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?'”

He added, “That whole thing happened then. And it really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it, really like giving it their style and their flair and he has that. He has that in spades. So he’s gonna do that. Yeah. So he’s gonna do a great job. I think the responsibility is more of mine now to make sure that the script of the film works out the way I imagined.”

He added, “The filming for Don (3) starts in 2025. We start in January of 2025. So there’s some time away.” When asked what makes a good Don, he said, “Self-confidence, flamboyance and the belief and the ability to do anything that your mind is set on.”

It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar’s Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3.