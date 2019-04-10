Farhan Akhtar on going back to the studio for his debut album Echoes, and Don 3 rumours

Actor-producer-singer Farhan Akhtar is all set for his debut album Echoes, a collection of songs which is based on his experiences. Speaking about the essence of the album, Farhan quipped: "Eventually, the album speaks for itself. It talks about a journey of mine over the years. It talks about falling in love, moving on from love. It is about being hopeful, being desolate and many things. So for me, it was important to share it because it made me who I am today. That's why it's called Echoes as well because it is a collection of many different things that occurred in my life and that still stay with me."

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor has already proven his singing skills with Rock On!!. When asked why his debut album was launching so late, he said, "I feel that things happen at the right time in your life. I remember when I did Rock On!!, everybody said, 'Why are you doing it?' So, there is a time for certain things and more than what people expect, it's you who has to be ready. You have to go out there with that feeling of belief, ownership, and love for it."

Apart from his direction, he is known for his writing skills. Farhan also writes his lines in English first. "The dialogues are written in English first, be it of Dil Chahta Hai, or be it of Rock on, or any film that I have worked on. When I'm writing in a flow, it's just easier for me to write it and keep it and when I go back and start doing the translation, I have to be careful because the humour in Hindi and English works very differently. It takes time and I need a little bit more time to think about it."

Akhtar has already started preparing for his upcoming film Toofan. He also clarified reports of Shah Rukh Khan's exit from Don 3. "This Don 3 reports keep coming and going. I have nothing to do with them. I leave it to you all to decide." Echoes will be out on 12 April.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 12:18:30 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.