It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar’s Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3.

The entire country has been anticipating part 3 of the superhit franchise which had been known to be underway and now producer-director-writer Farhan Akhtar has confirmed a ‘new interpretation’ of the popular villain.

Taking to his social media, Farhan shared a note hinting at a new era of Don, asking audiences to watch this space for more..

There’s a chatter in Tinsel town that Ranveer Singh is the new Don after taking the baton from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Bachchan essayed the dual roles of Don and Vijay with an iconic performance, comfortably switching between charm and cheerful silliness back in 1978. 28 years later, Shah Rukh Khan took the same character heads on and added his signature performance to the role. Cut to 2023, the baton has been passed on to Singh, even though an official announcement is awaited.

Adding another intriguing chapter to their illustrious cinematic journey, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment have recently sent a ripple of excitement through the industry and amongst fans with a cryptic announcement marked by a tantalizing ‘3’.

The symbolic ‘3’ indicates a new addition to a much-loved franchise, though the exact details remain unknown. As the makers behind some of the most memorable films and shows, Ritesh and Farhan have always known how to pique interest and build intrigue, and this time is no exception.

Taglined “A New Era Begins”, this mysterious ‘3’ promises to signal the commencement of a fresh chapter in their cinematic universe. With no further details unveiled as yet, the industry and audiences are abuzz with predictions and excitement.