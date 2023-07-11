Excel Entertainment’s 2011 released comedy-drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was one film that totally ruled over the hearts of the audience across the nation. The film received immense love for its compelling story, amazing music, heart-touching poetry, and especially the friendship bond of the three musketeers Arjun, Kabir, and Imraan played by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar respectively.

Amid all the entertainment the film brought, it brings along the dream adventure sports for the audience, and reliving one from them, our very own Imraan aka Farhan has brought perfect nostalgia with the ZNMD reunion.

Farhan reminisces about the sky diving experience from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara while he literally missed his ‘bwoys’, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol. Glad to have shared the reunion with the diving instructor, the actor further jotted down the caption -“Where are my bwoys??? @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol ..”

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara introduced the masses to different cinematic experiences that were well-studded with some thrilling adventure sports, a staller cast, and some heart-touching poetry. Extensively shot in the exotic locations of Spain, the film captured the beautiful terrains of Costa Brava, Seville, and Pamplona.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited Fukrey 3 and Jee Le Zaraa among many others.