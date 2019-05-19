Farhan Akhtar faces backlash on Twitter after urging Bhopal electorate to cast vote a week later: 'Is this for 2024?'

Farhan Akhtar has become the subject of intense trolling across social media after the actor-director urged Bhopal cast their votes today on Twitter, to save their city from another "full-of-gas tragedy." The problem with the post was that Bhopal electorate cast its vote a week before, on 12 May.

Here is Akhtar's tweet:

Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2019

As soon as Akhtar posted the tweet, the actor received backlash for tweeting a week after the elections in the city

What a gas bag! You better take something for your gas problem, it's making you foggy. https://t.co/nQ26RZ1HJO Because #Bhopal has already voted for @SadhviPragya_MP on 12th. — Y_a_s_h_a_s_v_i (@Ya_2317) May 19, 2019

Dear Electorate of Bhopal

I’m sure on 12th May you

- Said No To Digvijay who propagated the lie Hindu Terror

-Said No To Digvijay who deviously promoted RSS ki Saazish 26/11

- Said No To Digvijay who referred to a woman candidate as Tunch Maal.#BetrayerOfBhopal #GasTragedy — Chowkidar Nandini (@_NAN_DINI) May 19, 2019

This is for 2024 ??? — (Blue Tick) (@onesided_hai) May 19, 2019

Bhai whatsapp group sahi time pe check kiya karo. Aisa tweet karne ka instruction ek week pehle mila hoga. Ab toh ho gayi voting Bhopal mein — Chowkidar Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 19, 2019

