Farhan Akhtar faces backlash on Twitter after urging Bhopal electorate to cast vote a week later: 'Is this for 2024?'

FP Staff

May 19, 2019

Farhan Akhtar has become the subject of intense trolling across social media after the actor-director urged Bhopal cast their votes today on Twitter,  to save their city from another "full-of-gas tragedy." The problem with the post was that Bhopal electorate cast its vote a week before, on 12 May.

Farhan Akhtar. Screenshot from YouTube

Here is Akhtar's tweet:

As soon as Akhtar posted the tweet, the actor received backlash for tweeting a week after the elections in the city

