Farhan Akhtar turns a year older today as he celebrates his 49th birthday on Monday, 9 January. Starting from his career in writing and direction, Farhan Akhtar has to date tried his hand in almost every job including acting, screenwriting, singing, TV hosting, and also as a producer. Excelling in almost all of these, he has got his name etched in the Indian Film Industry and established himself as a multi-talented celebrity. While he has produced a dozen of films and also acted in many of these, we cannot forget Farhan’s directorial works in the industry. With Dil Chahta Hai to the Don franchise, Farhan has proved his potential as a director and we can’t agree more.

Today, as the actor-director-producer celebrates his 49th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best directorial films.

Farhan Akhtar Birthday Special: Best directorial films

Dil Chahta Hai

A film that continues to remain a favourite among audiences, Dil Chahta Hai marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar. The film eventually played in his favour and gave him the much-needed push and also the National Film Award for the Best feature film in 2002. Based on the story of three inseparable friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), and Sid (Akshay Khanna), the film’s songs are also quite popular to date.

Lakshya

Revolving around the story of an aimless young man Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan) who later finds a direction after joining the army, Lakshya is another example of how Farhan beautifully and in a simple manner narrated the man’s journey. While the film didn’t perform well commercially, it did gain acclaim for Farhan as a director.

Don: The Chase Begins Again

Directing the remake of the classic 1978 film Don, Farhan Akhtar did justice to it as a director. Featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, the film also starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles. Keeping everything the way it was including the music, Farhan created magic with SRK coming on the screen as ‘Don’. Not just the first part, but Don’s sequel also did great at the box office.

Besides, Farhan also has another film titled Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. He will be directing actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khattar, though not much has been revealed about the film.

