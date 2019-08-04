Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal tweet in support of US woman raped in Delhi by landlord

Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal tweeted in support of an American woman, who was raped by her landlord in Delhi in 2013. She said that the culprit was released on bail, after being convicted of the crime by a "corrupt judge."

In a video shared on social media, the woman can be seen standing outside the Indian consulate in San Francisco and narrating the incident and the legal hassles she has faced ever since.

"India's incredible corruption and lack of support for women that are attacked is continuing. They refuse to help me yet they say that they want to stop the violence against women in their own country. Yet a simple verification, like the one I received at the New York City at their consulate, I am being denied here in San Francisco. They want me to spend thousands of dollars to travel to the state of California on my own money because they have let a convicted criminal out on bail. We don't give bail to convicted criminals," says the woman in the video.

In response to the video, Akhtar appealed to the authorities to take action. Rampal wrote that this incident tarnishes India but also speaks poorly of how women in the country are treated.

India Today writes that Rajiv Panwar, nephew of former Delhi mayor Jayshree Panwar, was arrested for the crime in 2013. The US-based woman filed a complaint on 24 June, 2013 and Panwar was arrested in February this year. He was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment but was released on bail.

According to the complaint, Panwar broke into the flat he had rented out to the woman and her husband. He digitally raped her while she was asleep.

The Indian consulate in San Fransisco later clarified through social media that the consular services were given to the woman with the procedure cut short.

A message in solidarity with the struggle for justice of an applicant who approached @CGISFO Consular service was given on the same day and procedures cut short https://t.co/g6hB8P871d@PMOIndia @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @HarshShringla @IndianEmbassyUS @karunanundy — India in SF (@CGISFO) August 2, 2019

