Fardeen Khan, for the past few weeks, has been stealing all the limelight. Last week, the actor shared a smashing photo of himself posing shirtless on his Instagram handle. The flamboyant pictures took the internet by storm. Even celebrities like Dia Mirza and Abhishek Bachchan couldn’t resist expressing their love for the actor. Now, the actor has confirmed his Bollywood comeback after a long break of more than 10 years.

Fardeen Khan hints at Bollywood re-entry

In a delightful video shared on Instagram, Fardeen Khan can be seen indulging in a light-hearted chit-chat with the paparazzi. Notably, the Fida actor was enjoying a day out with his adorable kids when he was spotted by the photographers. As they clicked the actor, one of them asked, “Sir, are you coming back to the big screen?” The actor, in response, said, “Ji Haan.”

As the actor replied in the affirmative, his fans immediately began pouring in adorable comments to share their excitement. One of the fans even said that the actor doesn’t look old yet. The fan wrote, “He don’t look like 49 years old.” Another said, “Fardeen has not changed.”

Fardeen Khan’s comeback

Fardeen Khan left the entertainment industry some 12 years ago. It has been a decade since the actor was seen in films. Even though the actor couldn’t reach the heights of success, he garnered a sizeable fan following with his chocolate boy image and praise worthy acting skills.

Fardeen Khan’s last film was Dulha Mil Gaya, which was released in 2010. However, various media reports have emerged suggesting that the actor is soon making a comeback. Recently, he was also spotted alongside daughter Diani Isabella Khan at IIFA 2023.

Apart from his professional life, the actor has also grabbed eyeballs for his marital life with Natasha Madhvani. Speculations are rife that they have decided to part ways amicably. However, the duo, along with their children, were spotted together in Mumbai last month.

On the work front, he is all set to make his OTT debut soon. He will be seen essaying a prominent character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi. However, his return to silver screens is yet to be confirmed.