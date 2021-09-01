Farah Khan tests COVID-19 positive despite being fully vaccinated
Farah Khan, in an Instagram story, said that she is in isolation
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and hopes to recover soon.
The director, known for films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, said she contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated.
"Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I have still managed to test positive for COVID. I have already informed everyone I came in contact with to get tested," the 56-year-old director wrote in an Instagram post.
"However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory), please test yourself. Hoping to recover soon," she further said.
Farah currently features as a judge on the Zee Comedy Show and had recently also shot for a dance reality show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 323 new COVID-19 cases and only one fresh fatality - the lowest death count in a week - taking the infection tally to 7,44,155 and the toll to 15,977.
