Farah Khan on #MeToo in India: People jump to conclusion within hours; I fear this 'trial by Twitter'

Director-choreographer Farah Khan said that she feared hasty judgement and a "trial by Twitter" for people being called out in the wake of the #MeToo campaign, reports the Hindustan Times. The men, who have been accused of sexual misconduct and harassment, also include her brother and director Sajid Khan.

At a book launch in Mumbai, Farah expressed her thoughts over the issue. The director said that in the name-and-shame modus operandi of social media, often many people jump to conclusions within a matter of a few hours.

Expressing concern over the issue, she said that a thorough and meticulous investigation ought to be done before anyone is accused of the actions. Taking the example of #MeToo in the West, Khan reiterated that a detailed research was conducted before coming to any conclusion about someone's behaviour. “I have fear psychosis for anybody, whether it’s a woman or whether it is for a man who is talking to a girl... getting scared if should I be talking to a girl,” she said to the Hindustan Times.

Following claims against brother Sajid, Farah had issued a statement on Twitter which said that if indeed her brother was guilty of the actions mentioned, then he had a 'lot to atone for.'

On the work front, Farah will be seen in a cameo role in Punit Malhotra's upcoming Student of the Year 2. The Mumbai Mirror reported that Farah, along with music composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, are set to appear as judges for a dance contest sequence in the film. Confirming the news, Farah said to Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, I have a special appearance in the sequel, like I did in the original film, as a judge for the dance contest. Punit, who is a close friend, requested me to do it. Karan’s (Johar) production house is home to me.”

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 10:12 AM