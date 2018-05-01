You are here:

Farah Khan joins Chitrangada Singh, Siddharth Anand, Marzi Pestonji as judge on Dance India Dance Li'l Masters

FP Staff

May,01 2018 13:37:16 IST

Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, the dance reality show that started airing its fourth season on 3 March, has announced its judges, Farah Khan, as reported by DNA.

Farah Khan. Facebook

The Zee TV show’s judges so far included actress Chitrangada Singh, director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Marzi Pestonji who has been part of the show across all seasons. Vaishnavi Patil, Tanay Malhara, Jeetumoni Kalita and Bir Radha Sherpa, who have risen from the DID platform, feature as show skippers who motivate and train the young contestants as the dance prodigies make their reality TV debuts. With Farah Khan on board, the show has found an experienced choreographer-director best known for the iconic 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' song with shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se.

The show, that recently witnessed Prabhu Deva motivate the contestants, has now entered the stage of public voting for the top 12 contestants, where both the judges and audiences across India will assess their performances. Khan’s stature is expected to boost the contestant’s confidence and expertise through her inputs, as reported by DNA.

Farah has been involved with shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss in the past. She has also hosted a talk show called Tere Mere Beach Mein.

