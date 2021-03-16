Farah Khan Ali says she's 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel: 'Sometimes two people grow apart'

Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel Ali confirmed their split after being 'happily separated' for nine years.

Celebrity jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel Ali have confirmed their split after being "happily separated" for nine years.

Farah, 51, and Aqeel, best known for "Shake It Daddy Mix" and "Tu Hai Wahi" remix, tied the knot in 1999. They are parents to son Azaan, 18, and daughter Fizaa, 15.

Farah, who is the daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, took to Instagram on Monday night to share the post about their separation.

Aqeel, 44, also shared the same statement on his account.

"Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are ''Happily Separated''," they said.

The former couple said the decision to part ways was "mutual" and they will always be best friends and parents to their children, who have accepted that they cannot be a couple any longer.

"This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn't any third person involved.

"The reason we are announcing it publicly now is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other," they further said.

Farah said she hopes well-wishers will also accept their decision and not judge them.

"It's important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That's all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life," she added.