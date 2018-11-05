You are here:

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald early reactions — Johnny Depp is 'outstanding' in sequel that surpasses original

FP Staff

Nov,05 2018 13:34:49 IST

A dark wizard seeks to gain power and divide “pureblood” wizards from humans in 1920s Paris in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald. Written by J.K. Rowling and set some 70 years before Harry Potter went to the British boarding school and learned to become a wizard, the film is a sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which made $814 million at the global box office after it was released in November 2016.

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald poster. Image via Twitter

Eddie Redmayne reprises his role as “magizoologist” Newt Scamander along with Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone. The film also stars  Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald and Jude Law as a young Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second of five planned movies in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise, hits theatres on 16 November. But some lucky fans and critics caught an early screening of the film over the weekend and as the social media embargo was lifted, the early reactions to the film have been largely positive.

And let's start with the usual hyperbole...

Fans claimed the film lived up to its hype...

with some believing it to be even better than Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

They also teased a potentially shocking reveal...

...but they all made sure to #ProtectTheSecrets

As always, there's someone who challenged the status quo.

Watch the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald here

