Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller shares #MeToo story, says he was harassed as minor

Press Trust of India

November 08, 2018 14:04:14 IST

In a backlash against sexual harassment, actor Ezra Miller has come out with his own #MeToo story, recounting how an unnamed director and producer took advantage of him when he was a minor.

Ezra Miller. Image from Twitter @ezramillercom

It was about time that people in Hollywood knew what kind of behaviour is acceptable and what is not, Miller told The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's a great fu*kin' age of being like, 'You know what? That shit's unacceptable,' And it's amazing for a lot of us to watch. 'Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we fu*king survived it. That's what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers," he said.

This is the first time the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald actor has shared his story.

"They gave me wine and I was underage," Miller recounted, without taking any names.

"They were like, 'Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?' And I was like, 'No, you guys are monsters'," he added.

Miller praised the #MeToo movement for being a watershed moment that spelt the downfall of many a stalwart like Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2018 14:04 PM

