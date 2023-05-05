Vijay Deverakonda is a heart throb who has always ruled the hearts of the audience. Apart from his brilliant performance in his films, the actor has always garnered extraordinary attention and love for this endearing charm while his killer looks have made him a permanent face in the list of India’s sexiest men. As Vijay’s fans never leave a chance to adore him for his smartness and flamboyant aura, they flooded the social media universe, when the actor dropped some of the mahurat photos in which his smile took over the hearts of the audience.

Recently Vijay took to his social media and shared some mahurat pictures as he is kickstarting his upcoming film VD12 which was announced yesterday, along with the entire cast and crew. As soon as Vijay dropped the picture his fans flooded the loving comments in the comment section. Some of the comments read:

On the work front, Vijay has grabbed some great deals in the brand world. Apart from this, he will be seen in Kushi and the other 2 untitled projects, one being VD12 and the other one with Geetha Govindam director.

