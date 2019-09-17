Fans shower love on Karan Deol

Karan Deol, the third generation of the Deol family is all set to make his debut on the silver screen with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by Sunny Deol and produced by Zee Studios & Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd. which will release worldwide on September 20. A

A young love story that captures the essence of first love, the film being up for release next week, promotions are in full swing. The actor is currently busy promoting the movie in multiple cities along with his co-star Sahher Bambba.

The actor recently visited Punjab as part of promotions and the response that he has received from the fans there was quite overwhelming for the actor.

Karan visited Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Amritsar, where not only the media gave him a warm welcome but also fans of the Deol family came in large numbers to meet the actor and shower their love, blessing and support to the new entrant into the world of cinema.

Not just that, the newbie was even mobbed by young girls who wanted to meet the actor!

This is a partnered post.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2019 11:37:58 IST