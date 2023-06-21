Recently, Parineeti Chopra unveiled her rendition of “Tu Jhoom,” a beloved song originally performed by the acclaimed Pakistani singer Abida Parveen. In a matter of weeks, the song’s magic spread like wildfire, as countless fans expressed their deep connection and heartfelt interpretations of this soul-stirring melody.

From breathtaking landscapes to exquisite bridal make-up, fans have embarked on a quest to share their unique interpretations of “Tu Jhoom” with fellow social media users. The outpouring of creativity and passion has been truly remarkable. Even Parineeti’s mother joined in, using her own social media platform to express the profound beauty of art through her daughter’s rendition.

What touched Pari’s heart the most was the extraordinary tale of two of Parineeti’s devoted fans (Parizaades), who fell deeply in love and chose to commemorate their love story through the medium of “Tu Jhoom.”

Overwhelmed by their heartfelt tale, the actress shared their story on her own social media, expressing her gratitude and sending heartfelt wishes to the couple. With a touch of lightheartedness, she humorously added, “I hope I get invited to the wedding!” in her story, further highlighting the warmth and affection she holds for her dedicated fans.

Here is a selection of captivating covers of “Tu Jhoom” that effortlessly captured Parineeti’s attention:

