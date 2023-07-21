Entertainment

Fans praise Tiger Shroff in his new song, say, 'Down to earth, humble, all-rounder'

Tiger Shroff's 'Love Stereo Again' has left everyone in awe with the masses praising and loving the song for Tiger's new look and his singing skills

Last Updated:July 22, 2023 15:53:57 IST
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff has entertained his fans and the audiences with his songs like “Unbelievable”, Casanova,” and “Poori Gal Baat. Recently, Tiger teased his fans with a teaser of his song “Love Stereo Again”, and after the release of the teaser, the netizens were waiting impatiently for the song to release, and as today it has been released, the youngest superstar has left netizens go gaga over his singing skills in the song, and they can’t stop raving about the actor’s eye-pleasing screen presence and the charisma.

The star has collaborated with Edward Maya for the song and is coupled up with Zarah Khan. Tiger’s transformation and his new charming and appealing look have grabbed the attention of the fans, and they are showing their unwavering love for the song by flooding the comments section.

This praise and appreciation show the netizen’s unwavering love for the youngest action. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has some of the biggest films in the lineup to release, which include Ganapath Part One, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Mission Eagle.

Published on: July 21, 2023 12:30:57 IST