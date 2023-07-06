Kriti Sanon announced her production house’s commencement Blue Butterfly Films. The actress wrote- “I’ve been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I’ve taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here’s to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself.”

Fans have now found a connection between the name of her production house and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput, while interacting with a fan many years back, spoke about the reason why he used the blue butterfly emoji in his replies. It has now gone viral. He wrote- “The ‘blue butterfly’ signifies the emergence, the inevitable, the resonance. He also called ‘blue butterfly’ magical.

Kajol and Kriti Sanon reunite after eight years for Sanon’s maiden home production ‘Do Patti’. Kriti wrote on Instagram- “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women! Monica, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8years! Kanika – I’ve always loved your writing & I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you!”

Kajol was last seen in Lust Stories 2 on Netflix. She recently said that people should normalize the concept of female pleasure in society just like drinking and eating.

“At one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalised the same way that we’ve normalised eating and drinking. It’s really a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus.”

