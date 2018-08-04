Fanney Khan opening day box office collection: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai's film earns Rs 2.15 cr

Fanney Khan, starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, has opened up to an "extremely poor start", according to leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the opening day box office figures of Fanney Khan, the official remake of Dutch movie Everybody's Famous.

#FanneyKhan has an extremely poor start... Fri ₹ 2.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 4, 2018

The movie's story revolves around Fanney Khan, a struggling singer who wants to make his daughter a big name in music world. The teenage daughter is an aspiring singer but is unable to make it big. Her father, played by Kapoor, dissuades her from following her heart since he also suffered a similar fate and gave up on his pursuit of happiness. Enter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an established singer who reinvigorates the daughter. In an attempt to get Aishwarya rub off some of her charm on his daughter, Fanney Khan abducts her with the help of a reluctant associate, played by Rajkummar Rao.

Fanney Khan is the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar and has been co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and T-Series.

Firstpost's review of the movie read: "A weak script with some directing inconsistencies, Fanney Khan had room to be an enjoyable comedy or satire. Instead it careened towards over-the-top melodrama with debatable messaging."

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 13:55 PM