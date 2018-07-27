Fanney Khan new poster; Ishaan-Janhvi at Dhadak success meet: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

New poster for Fanney Khan

Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan will be releasing on 3 August; the film is an official remake of Everybody's Famous. The film is a story of the talented 17-year-old Lata, who is burdened with the unfulfilled aspirations of her father and the struggles that a middle-class family undergoes in the desire of leading a better-than-yesterday life.

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor attend Dhadak success meet

My lovelies A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18) on Jul 26, 2018 at 10:12am PDT

Despite mixed reviews and an overall lukewarm response to the official remake of the critically-acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, the Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak has managed to rake up a total of Rs 51.55 crore in the Indian market in a week. Thus, a well-deserving success meet was held in Mumbai to celebrate the success of earning the highest amount in the first week for a newcomer movie.

Powerhouse performer trio pose together

There are some images that make you think, if only I could sneak in and listen to them converse. Bollywood's most talented actresses Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan and Konkona Sen Sharma posed for a picture at producer Ronnie Screwwala's Karwaan pre-release party.

Kriti Sanon's birthday bash

Kriti Sanon celebrated her 28th birthday in the company of her friends. The party, which she threw with her Raabta director Dinesh Vijan included actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao and Sophie Choudry among others.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Varun Tej shoot for Sankalp Reddy's upcoming film

Aditi Rao Hydari, who will be marking her second outing in the Telegu industry, posted a picture with her co-star Varun Tej for the yet-untitled forthcoming space drama, in which she was seen sitting on the benches of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's school.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Raveena Tandon pout for 'gram

Raveena Tandon visited the sets of Madhuri Dixit's dance reality show Dance Deewane, where the dhak dhak girl shares the judges' panel with director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia. According to reports, the actresses shared the stage and shook a leg to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's chartbuster 'Makhna'.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja launch stores

Super thrilled to announce the new @bhanelove and #VegNonVeg store in Mumbai city! We have a super cute cafe in collaboration with @le15patisserie and @BlueTokaiCoffee!! Designed by the amazing #TheBusride this store is the new place to be!! pic.twitter.com/6DJFrgkiVQ — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 27, 2018

The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor was accompanied by Bhane owner Anand Ahuja as they opened a new Bhane store in Bandra in Mumbai, along with VegNonVeg outlet. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on 8 May and are often touted to be among the most fashion-conscious celebrities in India.

