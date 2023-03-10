It has been more than a month since Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan made it to the big screens, the film has still managed to attract the audience to theatres as it continues to create a number of box office records. There is a wave of craze among fans for Pathaan as they got to watch Shah Rukh Khan back on the screen after a long time. Besides sharing an endless number of positive reviews about the film, fans have also tried recreating some of their favourite scenes from the film along with matching steps with the hook steps of Pathaan songs – Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

With that said, one such fan-made video is recently gaining traction that shows how ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan‘ would have looked if it was shot a decade back. Picturised on another SRK-Deepika song, Love Mera Hit Hit from the 2009 film Billu, the lyrics of Jhoome Jo Pathaan can be seen getting perfectly synced with the steps of Love Mera Hit Hit.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ! (@simpforbollywood)

Shared by an Instagram page titled ‘simpforbollywood’, the video also had a caption asserting “Why does it match so well?”

Social media users and SRK fans couldn’t help but agree with the video as many found the remix of the song and dance steps quite perfect! A user wrote, “I couldn’t even think of the og song for a split second”, while another user wrote, “Why tf is this pair syncing so well even in 2009!”

“The way this song fits is just,” a user commented.

Pathaan’s box office collections

After running at the theatres for more than a month now, Pathaan has emerged as a blockbuster hit. The film which was released on 25 January 2023 is still witnessing audiences in the halls, further minting money at the box office. While the numbers have slowed down a bit, it has already collected over Rs 537 crore domestically.

The film is tuning in a good collection internationally. Overwhelmed by the heartwarming reaction to Pathaan, the actor recently also took to Twitter and thanked his fans for their love and support.

“ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2023

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in titular roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.