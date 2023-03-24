Fans have always gone the extra mile for their stars and idols, but it has also created nuisance for them on multiple occasions. One such incident happened with singing sensation Rihanna. A man landed at her house to ask for her hand in marriage, and was later arrested for trespassing.

A report by TMZ says the man travelled from South Carolina to Rihanna’s Los Angeles home where she was with her baby boy when the incident occurred. The man was arrested for trespassing but later released after questioning. Dressed in sweatpants and a bright red hoodie, the trespasser was seen getting handcuffed outside the property.

The singer recently dazzled at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Rihanna’s red carpet look for Oscars

Going for a sheer Alaïa gown for the evening, Rihanna was seen posing on the champagne-coloured red carpet during the Oscars’ arrival at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday. While showing off her baby bump through the sheer mesh top, the gown completed her look with a leather skirt with cutout details along with a train.

The Grammy winner left her hair in a high updo and further kept her makeup minimal with just bold red lips. Not to miss her drop earrings, statement rings, and dark red nails.

Notably, Rihanna, who earned her first Oscar nomination this year for the song ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, also performed live on the stage where she switched up her style to go for a more sparkly look.

The singer donned an embellished top along with black gloves and matching pants for her performance. She completed her look with smokey makeup and diamond jewellery.

