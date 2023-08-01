Recently, a fan booked the front row ticket to watch Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer‘, and IMAX people rewarded him with something special as he was the only person watching the film from the front row. In no time, his post went viral and fans had all sorts of reactions on social media that couldn’t stop raving about him. The post was shared by the official Instagram account of IMAX.

Kangana Ranaut on the film

Kangana Ranaut recently saw Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer and had some wonderful things to say about it. She put out a series of tweets and the first one read- “Oppenheimer day … what a wonderful film … fine blend of Physics, Politics and History everything that I love !! If there is something called cinematic orgasm then for me this is it.”

Talking about her favourite scene, the actress revealed, “When the final explosion happens, the deafening silence and blinding fire, we cut to Oppenheimer face and there is a voice over “ And now I am the destroyer of the world … “ it reminded me of Kurukshetra battle when lord Vishnu took Virat roop before Arjuna who was blinded by his light.”

On the Bhagavad Gita scene

Everyone has their own way of showing devotion, being a Jewish person he won’t see Hindu Gods religiously but in the film if he has devotion or influence of anyone that’s Lord Vishu … now that’s also Bhakti in its raw form …

Nitish Bhardwaj, who played Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s iconic show Mahabharat and narrated the slokas of Gita in the most impeccable way, has reacted to the controversial Oppenheimer scene.

“Gita fundamentally teaches a sense of duty in the middle of a battlefield. Metaphorically, our life struggles, mainly emotional, are the battlefields. The shloka 11.32 was also told to Arjun to do his duty as a warrior, which is to fight the evil. Krishna’s entire shloka must be understood properly. He says that I am the eternal time who will kill everything; so everyone will die even if you don’t kill them. So do your duty,” Bhardwaj told ETimes.