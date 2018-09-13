Fan Bingbing, China's highest-paid actress, reportedly being held by govt after tax evasion allegations

X-Men star Fan Bingbing, who is one of China's leading actors, has not been seen in public since July. Concerned fans suggest that Bingbing is being held by the Chinese government. According to several reports, the actor had come under fire for allegedly evading taxes. Speculations are now rife that the star is is either under house arrest or in jail.

Cui Yongyuan, a former talk show host with the state-owned China Central Television, had reportedly suggested that Bingbing had signed a contract with a Chinese entertainment company to avoid paying taxes. Last week China's state-run Securities Daily had reported that Bingbing was "under control and will accept the legal decision."

She has also been silent on social media. Her last social media activity was recorded in June. Her boyfriend Li Chen has also been silent on social media since early July. Reports in the media also suggest that all news about her is being censored with stories mysteriously disappearing from news portals. She had also recently stood last on a report about China's 100 most socially responsible celebrities, written by Beijing Normal University.

Bingbing has been China's highest paid actress since 2013, according to Forbes and rakes in millions of dollars from her roles.

