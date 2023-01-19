Fan asks Shraddha Kapoor about the trailer date of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, actress has a quirky reply
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.
This very morning, social media butterfly Shraddha Kapoor took to her handle and shared a very fun picture along with a quirky question, asking ‘What is the most difficult thing in the love happening in 2023?’. She had this question popping up after she saw the highly anticipated trailer of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. She posted about it saying- “2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai?”
A question that stuck with me after watching the trailer of ##TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Excited to read your answers!!!”
As soon as Shraddha uploaded this picture along with this inquisitive question, her comment section flooded with fans showering answers and questions in the most playful manner. While some had the best replies, some had the most curious questions ever. Moreover, it can be said that Shraddha’s comment section is the most fun section in B-Town!
Check out what fans had to say:- “A curious fan commented “Finding the right pick up line.” To which Shraddha replied- “Tried, tested and failed.”
An excited fan commented saying “I ran to see on yt just to realize it hasn’t been released yet”. To him, the actress said, “sabr ka phal, trailer hota hai”
