While the internet was trying to recover from its recent breakdown after the makers unveiled the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan, SRK seems to be in a mood to leave his fans in splits once again. Breaking the internet twice this week, King Khan on Saturday thought of holding an impromptu AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on his official Twitter account. The actor, who is making a comeback with Pathaan after a hiatus of four years, revealed that today he woke up with answers, and therefore urged all to ask questions if they had some time to spare. Following this, a fan ended up asking SRK a million-dollar question of why he is so hot. Wondering then what? Well, let’s just say that Badshah of Bollywood channelled his inner wittiness and the entire AMA session reached a whole new level.

At the time of informing his fans about his quick AMA session, Shah Rukh wrote, “We all wake up with questions….today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do an Ask SRK for 15 minutes…if you have time to spare please ask.” Witnessing the same, a plethora of his fans were quick to start quizzing him. However, one of the questions and SRK’s reply to the same caught all the attention on the internet. The question read, “Why you are so hot Ask SRK?” While responding to this, the superstar switched on his witty mode and wrote, “Peri peri sauce with chicken helps… I think.” Not only this but another fan asked, “One word about Salman Khan.” To which Shah Rukh wrote, “Awesome and very kind (sorry two words) but bhai hai na.”

We all wake up with questions….today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes…if you have time to spare please ask. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Peri peri sauce with chicken helps…I think. https://t.co/1AhYMhmpQY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na https://t.co/tUvmcOE1RX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

A third fan asked, “How’s it like working with Deepika Padukone? You both are my favourites.” Responding to the same, SRK wrote, “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing…” A fan also quizzed him about Akshay Kumar, to which SRK wrote, “He is a wonderful friend for years now…and hardworking to the core.”

Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing… https://t.co/dXS4Q9U74k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

He is a wonderful friend for years now…and hard working to the core. https://t.co/aoR1DBXLuC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen doing three back-to-back cameos in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, R. Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. Next, SRK will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which will also feature Deepika and John Abraham. Apart from this SRK also has Atlee’s Jawan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, and a cameo in Salman and Katrina Kaif’s starrer Tiger 3.

