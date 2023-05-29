To support Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut in the latest statement, Faizan Ansari of Datebaazi fame expressed his thoughts. He said that wearing shorts or any other piece of clothing that disgraces the integrity of India shall be banned. He says that he is completely in favour of what Kangana has said.

Kangana Ranaut recently expressed her disapproval of a girl wearing shorts at the Baijnath Temple in Himachal Pradesh. Through her Twitter account, the renowned actress, known for her role in ‘Queen,’ made a statement regarding the origin and promotion of Western clothing by white people. She also shared her personal experience of being denied entry to the Vatican while wearing shorts and a t-shirt. Kangana criticized individuals who wear nightwear as casual attire when visiting religious sites and called for the enforcement of stricter regulations.

Faizan Ansari, a known name in the industry who was involved in big statements over Big Boss Contestants Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill, and Urfi Javed, and has been a part of a prestigious reality show Datebaazi. He has also won awards like APJ Abdul Kalam, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, etc. He is also a renowned social media influencer.

Faizan Ansari says that Kangana usually passes such statements and is the talk of the town for the same. He also said that Kangana Ranaut is a bold and fearless personality and thus is known as the queen of the industry. Kangana always has an opinion on anything that is wrong and takes action for the same. Faizan Ansari also said that this time Kangana is 100% right and he supports her to the fullest.

What do you think is going to happen next? Will the government do something? What will be Kangana’s reaction further? Stay tuned to know more.

