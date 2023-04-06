During this pristine duration of Ramzan, Rakhi Sawant who has been the talk of the town showed her interest in performing Umrah. On this Faizan Ansari said; that performing Umrah is one of the most important rituals in the Muslim religion. If Rakhi Sawant wants to perform it, then nobody can stop her. It will be a matter of pride for the Muslims that someone who doesn’t even belong to the caste is dedicated to performing Umrah. The main purpose of Umrah is to clean the soul of past sins. A Muslim can perform Umrah more than once in a lifetime. Umrah is also seen as protection from poverty and the burdens of life, as a pilgrim is spending their wealth and time in the way of Allah. Faizan Ansari also assures Rakhi that since her heart is pure and her decision is real, she will definitely go to Saudi Arabia to perform the rituals. Moreover, Faizan Ansari has also guided Rakhi Sawant with a dua to make her struggle to go to Saudi Arabia earlier.

Faizan Ansari strongly wishes Rakhi Sawant to go to Umrah. He further adds that people like her are pure whereas other so-called celebrities go to Saudi Arabia in the name of Umrah just to gain publicity and shooting & show-off purposes. Faizan Ansari requests the Saudi Arabian government to ban such people and allow pure heartes people like Rakhi Sawant to perform the rituals.

Faizan Ansari has lit the trail of fir and rebel with his words and actions against the people who are degrading the divinity of the Muslim religion. What is going to happen next? Will Rakhi Sawant be able to go to Saudi Arabia? Will she be able to perform Umrah? Stay tuned to know more.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.