Faisal Khan weighs in on nepotism debate, claims Karan Johar 'insulted' him at brother Aamir's birthday bash

Faisal Khan recalls how directors refused to work with him after the failure of his movie, Mela, also starring Twinkle Khanna and brother Aamir Khan.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has led to many Bollywood stars speaking out against favouritism that exists in the Bollywood industry with debates around nepotism raging across social media platforms.

Now Faisal Khan, the younger brother of actor Aamir Khan, has spoken about the "bias and groupism" that is prevalent in the movie business. In an exclusive interview with entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Faisal also recalled how filmmaker Karan Johar had "insulted" him at a party once.

Speaking about Aamir's 50th birthday bash, Faisal said that he was "looked down upon by someone." Although he did not wish to name that person, he recalled Karan Johar acting "weird" with him. "He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to. So, a lot of such things have happened and even I have been through it," he said.

Stating the entire world is "corrupted,"and the industry is also "not pious," Faisal mentioned that industry peers did not treat someone well once their work flopped and the same happened with him. People refused to take him in their offices, the actor recalled.

Faisal said that after Mela (also starring Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna), he thought that people would take him in movies. So he used to go to the offices of directors but they apparently would make him sit outside.

Talking about the star kids controversy, Faisal said it was not true that Bollywood did not provide opportunity to outsiders. "[...] many actors have come from outside – Shah Rukh [Khan], Akshay [Kumar], Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and of course, Sushant Singh Rajput." He concluded that although people with family backing will get opportunities, they aren't able to survive if they do not work hard with dedication.