Fahrenheit 11/9 trailer: Michael Moore's scathing documentary on Donald Trump attempts to alter public perception

Oscar-winning filmmaker, Michael Moore's trailer for his latest documentary titled Fahrenheit 11/9 has been released, reports The Guardian. Moore has been channelising his energies towards tracking the effect of United States President, Donald Trump's term has had on the country. Moore's aim is to alter the public perception before the mid-term elections in November.

The trailer shows Moore talking to the Parkland student and activist David Hogg and Democratic candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In a scene, Moore is even seen spraying 'Flint Water' into the front yard of the governor of Michigan, Rick Snyder.

Here's the exclusive trailer for Michael Moore's (@MMFlint) newest documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9." It's in theaters Sept. 21. pic.twitter.com/eHLPy1J9o4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 9, 2018

In a poignant moment in the documentary, the digits 9/11 slowly interchange to form 11/9, the latter being the date Trump got elected and the former being one of America's most traumatic days where thousands witnessed the fall of the World Trade Centre, owing to terrorist attacks.

Moore's Fahrenheit 9/11 is the highest grossing documentary of all time, having made a worldwide business of $222 million, notes The Guardian.

The Bowling for Columbine director tells HuffPost that his documentary gave a chance to the people to see the other side of the political prism. “It was a hit in military towns and on military bases. My choir is the American people. The old guard of the Democratic party has failed to speak to them. I will at least give them a song they can belt out,” he adds.

Terming Trump as the "last president of United States", the documentary depicts the angst within present Americans. “Hope is passive,” Moore tells HuffPost. “Hope gives you permission to let someone else do the work. Hope leads people to believe that tax returns, or a pee tape, or the FBI or an adult film star will save the country. Hope, and the passivity that comes with it, is what helped get us here to begin with. It’s the lazy way out. We don’t need hope. We need action,” adds the report.

Fahrenheit 9/11 will premiere at the 2018 Toronto film festival followed by a United States release on 21 September.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 18:53 PM