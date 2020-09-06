Fahadh Faasil to star in Premam director Alphonse Puthren's next film Paattu
Fahadh Faasil was recently seen in Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon.
Fahadh Faasil will lead Premam director Alphonse Puthren's next Malayalam film Paattu. The project will be bankrolled by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainment. The rest of cast and crew will be soon announced.
The filmmaker announced the film on social media
According to Onmanorama, Alphonse is also planning a project with filmmaker Anwar Rasheed (who directed Fahad in Trance).
Alphonse's directorial debut was the 2013 black comedy thriller Neram in 2013, simultaneously made in Malayalam and Tamil. Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim and Bobby Sinha starred in both versions. This was followed by Nivin-led coming-of-age drama Premam in 2015. Alphone debuted as producer with 2018's Thobama.
Fahadh was recently seen in Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon, which released on Amazon Prime Video on 1 September. The film was shot during the coronavirus lockdown under safety norms laid down by the government. Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran also star in the film.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Laabam trailer: Vijay Sethupathi plays a social activist in SP Jananathan's upcoming film
There is no release date yet for Laabam, bankrolled by Vijay Sethupathi and P Arumugakumar.
Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde says she was attacked while working out in Bengaluru park, shares video
Samyuktha Hegde said she and her friends were abused and attacked by Kavitha Reddy while they were working out in a park in Bengaluru reportedly because of the clothes they were wearing
Nani on direct digital release of his film V: I always look forward to the first-day first show experience
With V, his new release on Amazon Prime Video India on 5 September, Nani reunites with filmmaker Indraganti Mohana Krishna, who introduced the actor in Ashta Chamma (2008).