Fahadh Faasil to star in Premam director Alphonse Puthren's next film Paattu

Fahadh Faasil was recently seen in Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon.

Fahadh Faasil will lead Premam director Alphonse Puthren's next Malayalam film Paattu. The project will be bankrolled by Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony of UGM Entertainment. The rest of cast and crew will be soon announced.

The filmmaker announced the film on social media



According to Onmanorama, Alphonse is also planning a project with filmmaker Anwar Rasheed (who directed Fahad in Trance).

Alphonse's directorial debut was the 2013 black comedy thriller Neram in 2013, simultaneously made in Malayalam and Tamil. Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim and Bobby Sinha starred in both versions. This was followed by Nivin-led coming-of-age drama Premam in 2015. Alphone debuted as producer with 2018's Thobama.

Fahadh was recently seen in Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon, which released on Amazon Prime Video on 1 September. The film was shot during the coronavirus lockdown under safety norms laid down by the government. Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran also star in the film.