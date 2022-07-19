Recently writer Srikanth Vissa even teased that the sequel will be 'bigger and better'. The writer narrated his experience of collaborating with Sukumar and stated that they were going to go a notch higher with with the second part.

Fahadh Faasil, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Malayankunju, recently surprised his fans by sharing an update on his Telugu blockbuster Pushpa.

In a media interaction, the Joji actor stated that the third part of the film could also happen. In the clip, Faasil could be heard saying that the makers had discussed Pushpa 3 .

The actor said, "When Sukumar sir narrated the story, Pushpa was supposed to be a one part film. After the police station scene and my part in the second half, it was made into two parts. Recently, when he spoke to me, he asked me to be prepared for Pushpa 3 as he had enough material to do it."

The Sukumar directorial starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. It minted Rs 184.62 crore at the worldwide box office on its full run while the domestic box office collection was Rs 322.6 crore, as per reports. The film marked Fahadh Faasil's debut in the Telugu film industry. He received accolades for his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, a cop who is at odds with the titular character.

Pushpa: The Rise emerged to be the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. While its filming was still underway, the makers announced the sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, which is in production at present. Now, the makers are hopping onto the film's popularity with a third part as is clear from the video.

Sukumar and his team are currently preparing for the release of the film's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Recently writer Srikanth Vissa even teased that the sequel will be 'bigger and better'. The writer narrated his experience of collaborating with Sukumar and stated that they were going to go a notch higher with with the second part.

