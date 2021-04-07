Fahadh Faasil confirmed to join Kamal Haasan in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram

Fahadh Faasil has confirmed being a part Kamal Haasan-starrer political thriller, Vikram

Actor Fahadh Faasil, in an interview with Film Companion, has confirmed that he will be appearing in Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing the much-awaited film while it is being produced by Kamal’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

In a tweet, Lokesh has also indicated that the shooting of Vikram might begin soon. He had shared a photo with Kamal on 7 April. The caption reads, “Aarambikkalaangala,” which means ‘shall we begin.’

Vikram is going to be Lokesh’s fourth film. He previously directed Managaram, Kaithi, and Master which starred Tamil superstar Vijay. Sathyan Sooryan was the cinematographer while Philomin Raj was the editor in the previous three films. The two will also be collaborating with Lokesh for Vikram as well, reports The News Minute.

Fahadh’s latest film Joji released on Amazon Prime Video on 7 April.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actor will also be playing the antagonist in Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun in the leading role along with Rashmika Mandanna.