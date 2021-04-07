Fahadh Faasil confirmed to join Kamal Haasan in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram
Fahadh Faasil has confirmed being a part Kamal Haasan-starrer political thriller, Vikram
Actor Fahadh Faasil, in an interview with Film Companion, has confirmed that he will be appearing in Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing the much-awaited film while it is being produced by Kamal’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International.
In a tweet, Lokesh has also indicated that the shooting of Vikram might begin soon. He had shared a photo with Kamal on 7 April. The caption reads, “Aarambikkalaangala,” which means ‘shall we begin.’
Aarambikkalaangala 💪#Vikram pic.twitter.com/pvOPzB2icn
— Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 7, 2021
#VIKRAM pic.twitter.com/kjZ0Z0t78q — Master Roy (@kwk_vj) April 7, 2021
Vikram is going to be Lokesh’s fourth film. He previously directed Managaram, Kaithi, and Master which starred Tamil superstar Vijay. Sathyan Sooryan was the cinematographer while Philomin Raj was the editor in the previous three films. The two will also be collaborating with Lokesh for Vikram as well, reports The News Minute.
Fahadh’s latest film Joji released on Amazon Prime Video on 7 April.
Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actor will also be playing the antagonist in Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun in the leading role along with Rashmika Mandanna.
also read
Karthi on his mass entertainer Sulthan, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, and how he preps for each role
"Sulthan is a colourful entertainer with enough comedy, emotions, and sentiment," says Karthi of his upcoming release directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan.
First poster of Maestro, Telugu remake of Andhadhun, unveiled on actor Nithiin’s birthday
Maestro, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh, will release on 11 June
Amitabh Bachchan extends wishes to Mohanlal as Malayalam actor begins filming for directorial debut Barroz
"Prosperity and greater glory," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, wishing Mohanlal before Barroz's shooting commenced