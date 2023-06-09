On her social media handles, actor Kajol shared a message that read- “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life,” as she decided to take a break from social media. Gauahar Khan sent her prayers whereas fans asked her what the issue was. Nobody knows as yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol seemed to be expressing her anger over someone through a series of cryptic stories on her Instagram account back in April. Using the hashtag #Truthoftheday, she wrote, “Both genders have their own sets of cowards and a*##***les.” The actress further emphasised the need to not be swayed by gender and to see individuals for their true worth or worthlessness.

She added, “This hit home.” In another post, Kajol wrote, “Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. For those who love with their hearts and souls, there is no such thing as separation….Rumi.”

The actress had recently expressed her gratitude to her Instagram followers after her follower count reached 14 million. She shared a selfie on Instagram, and wished a happy Sunday to her 14 million followers. She wished them wellness, happiness, and lots of good food. The picture showed Kajol wearing a casual black outfit with glasses perched on her head.