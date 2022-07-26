F.I.R has been registered against Ranveer Singh for posting nude pictures on social media
The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), stating that its 'hurting sentiments of women'.
An application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official said.
The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb.
The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said.
The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
"We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.
