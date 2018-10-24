Ezra Miller on Fantastic Beasts 2 criticism: Wait till you see the movie before commenting

Actor Ezra Miller has slammed the critics of his upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, saying they should watch the movie before talking about it on social media.

Ever since it started production, the film has been continuously slammed, on a number issues, particularly over the casting of Johnny Depp for the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

"Why don't you wait until you see the film before you start talking s**t on Twitter? Or wait to make up your own mind about something for once in your life. Do your own research.

"Make up your own mind. Follow your heart, and really, really investigate situations before you identify yourself and pick a side, and start throwing things at the opposition. Because that's what's totally screwing everything up right now. And it polarizes us. We're all human, and there's a lot of things we can agree on," Miller told TotalFilm.

Miller also addressed the controversy over the sexuality of famous character Dumbledore. Avid fans of the Harry Potter franchise have accused that the film does not address the homosexual relationship of Dumbledore and Grindelwald.

"It's a funny idea to me that every form of representation has to look the same. For me, personally, I find Dumbledore's queerness extremely explicit in this film. I mean, all around. He sees Grindelwald, his young lover who's the love of his life; he sees him in the Mirror of Erised.

"What does the Mirror of Erised show you? Nothing more than the most desperate desire of your heart. If that's not explicitly gay, I don't know what is. I think it's also really powerful to have characters who are fascinating, dynamic people, doing magical works in the world, and that the story does not only pertain to their sexuality," Miller said.

Miller, who plays Credence Barebone in the franchise, praised author J.K. Rowling for announcing's the character's sexuality in the first place.

"People have to also take a moment and acknowledge the gift that Jo Rowling gave us by writing one of the greatest characters in literary history, one of the most beloved characters across the whole spectrum of civil society, and the beliefs and ideologies there; one of the most beloved characters; and then, at the end of writing that series, was like, 'Oh, yeah, and he's gay. What? Step to me.' She is forever a god for that," he said.

The film, which also features Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Jude Law, and Johnny Depp, is slated to release on 16 November.

