'Extremist' actor Vijay's film Sarkar shows AIADMK in pejorative light, claims Tamil Nadu minister

Actor Vijay's Sarkar, which hit theatres this Diwali has garnered criticism over certain scenes from Tamil Nadu's information and publicity minister Kadambar C Raju. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister has demanded that they be cropped from the film.

Raju took exception to scenes in this political drama which allegedly attacked the welfare schemes set up by the late Jayalalithaa-led government, a Times of India report said. It also quoted Kadambar as saying, "There are a few scenes in the film which give room for political misgivings. This is not good for a growing star like Vijay."

Following its release, AIADMK's Raju has accused the film of taking digs at the ruling party and according to an India Today TV report, the minister has referred to Vijay as an 'extremist' who was 'acting with vested interest.'

Sarkar had previously run into trouble with writer Varun Rajendran who alleged that the story of the film was copied from his work Sengol. The issue was subsequently settled out of court.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sarkar, starring the Tamil superstar Vijay opened to mixed reviews on 6 November but since then has reportedly collected Rs 75 crore at the worldwide box office on its very first day of release, a DNA report said.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2018 09:30 AM