Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile trailer: Zac Efron paints a chilling picture of Ted Bundy

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the much-awaited biopic on serial killer Ted Bundy (played by Zac Efron). The primary source for the Joe Berlinger directorial is the non-fiction memoir of his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins).

Director @JoeBerlinger made his chilling new film #ExtremelyWicked to give viewers the same experience of betrayal and deception that Ted Bundy created with everyone around him, including his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer — whose nonfiction memoir is the basis for the film. pic.twitter.com/LoQNRKCkrb — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 2, 2019

Ted and Elizabeth had met each other around 1969 and remained together till the mid-seventies. The trailer gives a stark, chilling preview of the psychotic killer while he went about his crimes using his inevitable charm (a fact which could not even be ignored by Elizabeth). Ted's televised trial even brought about a notable degree of fandom among women who considered him innocent. A large section of the trailer depicts a scene where Kloepfer visits Bundy in prison.

Kloepfer had actually helped the police indict Bundy once she had openly voiced her suspicions regarding Ted's mysterious nocturnal disappearances for long hours. The two were known to have parted ways after Ted later married and conceived a child with Carol Ann Boone.

The trial scenes are also part of the trailer. In fact, the title of the film is a direct quote from the judge who was presiding over Bundy's trial in real life.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile premiered at Sundance Film Festival this year. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on 3 May.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 17:37:36 IST