Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile teaser: Zac Efron emulates serial killer Ted Bundy

Zac Efron shared the teaser of his upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile based on the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, also starring Lily Collins.

The one-and-a-half minute long clip shows Ted Bundy as a handsome and charming man who enjoyed a massive female following despite being tried for the murders and disappearance of many young women. Lily Collins plays his girlfriend Liz Kloepfer, who wants to believe that he is innocent, even though the police seem to think otherwise. Before Bundy was executed in 1975, he confessed to having killed more than 30 victims.

Speaking to Variety about the film, Efron had recently said, "This movie was really about a human being, somebody that perhaps I would have been friends with. And a love story from a very unique perspective. I’ve never seen that before. It’s intriguing to me. I think it’s more psychological and even more kind of a mindf–k."

John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment, Grace Victoria Cox, Kaya Scodelario, Angela Sarafyan, Jeffrey Donovan, Terry Kinney and Dylan Baker also star in the film directed by Joe Berlinger.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile premieres at Sundance Film Festival 2019.

