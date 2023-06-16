Director: Sam Hargrave

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt

A lot of things happened since the lockdown 2020 and a lot has changed too. But most importantly what changed dramatically was the cinema viewing and not to forget the cinema viewing audience. Cinema lovers became critics in their own right and the exposure platforms like Netflix has given to the viewers was mind blowing. They made us all dedicated students of cinema.

Stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave gave us Extraction during such troubled times. Three years later actor Chris Hemsworth and screenwriter Joe Russo returned with Extraction 2 with the same dedication and finesse. But somehow couldn’t keep up the to the expectations or the bar set by Extraction 1. Though the show picked up exactly from where it left, the plot wasn’t as convincing as the action stunts put forward by the actors.

We were all expecting action, but the story-line must have been more engaging. It couldn’t match up to the storytelling of 2020 sequel. The story of Extraction 2 goes this way- Hemsworth is seen continuing with his role as Tyler Rake along with his squad Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa. He is shown leading a retired life and recovering from his injuries in a picturesque place.

But soon he is assigned a task that is closer to home, the rescue of his wife’s sister and her children. There is a lot of flashback shown in the film where Chris is seen looking at the drawings of his son who is no more and the happy times with his family. He had go on a mission and how he lost his son. The message is clear that family over task and nothing should come in the way of the safety of the family even if you are labelled as not being sincere to your job!

Rating : 3 out of 5

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.