Explained: Why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, how the actor made a return; will Chris address the infamous incident?
Will Smith's slap to Chris Rock at last year's Oscars shook the globe and social media with all sorts of reactions pouring in. A year later, Smith made his return to the stage and Rock could open up on that infamous incident soon.
Will Smith‘s slap to Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars shook the globe and social media with all sorts of reactions pouring in. A year later, Smith made his return to the stage and Rock could open up on that infamous incident soon. Here’s decoding the timeline of what happened, why it happened, and what is likely to happen:
Why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars!
VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022
Will Smith won the Best Actor award for King Richard, but that is not all he will be remembered for at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.
A ceremony that steadily maintained a buoyant spirit was rocked by an unbelievable exchange after Will Smith took offense to a joke made by Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
After Rock joked to Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to G.I. Jane, Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock, and slapped him. After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.” When Rock, who joked about Jada Pinkett Smith while hosting the Oscars in 2016, protested that it was just a GI Jane joke, Smith repeated the same line.
Smith’s apology
View this post on Instagram
The day after slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage and upending the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy and to viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”
Later in the day, Smith gave a stronger apology than he did in his best actor acceptance speech, which notably hadn’t included an apology to Rock.
