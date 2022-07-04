After Jugjugg Jeeyo’s rather abysmal box office performance, it won’t be wrong to say that Varun Dhawan’s career is on thin ice.

Jugjugg Jeeyo promotions saw the cast visit various cities across India, dance to Nach Panjaban on multiple occasions (at times, in the middle of nowhere) and even collaborate with Instagram influencers. Despite a promotional campaign that seemed to be running high on steroids, the film didn’t manage to leave a mark at the box office and grossed Rs 56.7 crores (so far) as per IMDB. To put things in perspective, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, which are considered box office disasters, managed to gross Rs 69.5 crore and Rs 91.4 crore respectively. Jugjugg Jeeyo, as a result, marks the fourth consecutive flop of Varun Dhawan’s career, the first one being Kalank (2019: Rs 146.31 crore), Street Dancer 3D (2020: Rs 91 crore) and Coolie No 1, an OTT release, which was panned by critics.

Needless to say, Varun’s Bollywood balance sheet does not look impressive. His last decent hit was in 2018 - Sui Dhaaga (starring Anushka Sharma) which grossed Rs 125.09 crore at the box office. October, also released in 2018, was a moderate success. Judwaa 2, which featured Varun in a double role, was Dhawan’s last box office hit. After Jugjugg Jeeyo’s rather abysmal box office performance, it won’t be wrong to say that Varun Dhawan’s career is on thin ice. He stands at a crossroad where if his next film succeeds, he could undo the damage done to his filmography and his art by the last four films. However, if it fails, it could have a dangerous impact on his career and his public perception at large.

A list on Box Office India ranks the actors based on the number of hits they delivered throughout their career. The top spots are taken by Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Varun Dhawan’s place on the list is at the 22nd spot, which is lower than Emraan Hashmi whose last semi-hit was Raaz 3 which hit the theaters back in 2012. Even Bobby Deol, whose career seems to have come to an end after a string of flops, is at a higher position than Varun on the list. However, Varun’s recent flops and his lack of success isn’t the main problem. What’s more worrisome is the actor’s response to it.

When Varun was asked about his films underperforming in a Film Companion interview during Jugjugg Jeeyo promotions, the actor was not only defensive but almost dismissive of them. On being reminded of the disappointing performance of three films, Varun corrected the journalist and said ‘Two of them were flops - Kalank and Street Dancer 3D’. He went on to add, ‘Street Dancer 3D was the third highest grosser in the pandemic,’ which is equivalent to saying ‘I came third in a race where only five people were running’. Varun not only dismissed the fact that his films failed to leave a mark on the audience, but even defended some of them. It is worth mentioning that Street Dancer 3D was released on 24 January 2020, two months before the country went into a nation-wide lockdown and theaters were shut. In the same interview, Varun went on to talk about how he ‘manifested a flop’ and claimed Harsh Vardhan Kapoor started the parallel cinema movement, but that discussion is for another day. Varun also went on to say ‘South films flopped too’ when he was asked about the underperformance of Bollywood films at a media interaction - a statement which is tone-deaf to say the least.

While an actor can always work his way around a string of bad choices and non-performing films, it is the attitude, arrogance and the hubris that needs to be fixed to accept constructive criticism. It is this lack of self-awareness and delusion that might cost Varun Dhawan heavily. It seems Varun is not only out of touch with how the general public perceives him, but also highly overestimates himself as a mainstream Hindi film hero.

While the filming and editing of Dhawan’s next titled Bhediya is complete (and, in a way, its fate already sealed), the film will play a key role in deciding the fate of Varun’s career. While having a chiseled body complete with bulging biceps and swollen pecs isn’t bad, what’s particularly important for an actor is to - no points for guessing - act well.